Nacogdoches police: 4 card skimmers found on station’s gas pumps

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department says that four card skimmers have been found on gas pumps at a local business.
Officers were called to the Valero at 3003 Durst Street, and pump service technicians say they found skimming devices on four pumps. The devices, according to police, were installed internally on the pumps after September 18. The owner of the business had all of the pump locks changed on that date. It is believed the pumps were forcibly entered by unknown suspects after that time, and the skimming devices were then installed.
Anyone who made purchases at the pumps at this location should monitor their card activity closely. Purchases made with a credit card used inside the store should not be affected.
“Skimmers” are unauthorized electronic devices installed by criminals to gather credit card data from customers. The criminals can download the information using blue tooth technology. Police say everyone should always monitor their credit and debit cards for unauthorized activity. Report any suspicious activity to your bank or credit card company and the police.
