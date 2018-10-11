Nacogdoches police investigating attempted assault with deadly weapon

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a report that someone tried to assault a man with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex on Pearl Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Nacogdoches PD daily information log, the alleged incident occurred at University Club Apartments, which is located at 2807 Pearl Street at about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday.
“Officers contacted the complainant, who advised that a known person attempted to assault him with a deadly weapon and caused damage to his vehicle,” the daily information log stated. “The complainant does wish to file charges.”
The possible charges are first-degree felony aggravated assault and Class B criminal mischief.
East Texas News has reached out to the Nacogdoches Police Department for more information on what happened in the alleged incident.
