Restaurant report - Angelina County - 10/11/18

China Hibachi Buffet at 706 S. Timberland: 19 demerits for reach-in cooler fan vents needed to be cleaned, general clean of vent hoods needed, areas around convection oven, fryer, stove, and make table needed to be cleaned, floor drain below prep sink needed to be cleaned, wiping cloths not stored clean and dry or in sanitizing solution, knives not stored on easily cleanable surface, missing ceiling tile, dumpster lids not kept closed, unused equipment needed to be removed, dumpster area needed to be picked up, fly strips inside facility, no date marking, food-grade surfaces not food grade, misuse of hand wash sink, damaged cutting boards, cold hold not in correct temperature range, and hot hold not in correct temperature range.