53,000 voter registration applications on hold in Georgia as election nears, report says

ATLANTA (RNN) - More than 53,000 voter registration applications – most of them black voters - have been put on hold in Georgia, according to an Associated Press report.
The AP found, of the pending voter registrations, 70 percent are African-American in a state where they make up 30 percent of the population. The report comes less than a month away from the Nov. 6 midterm elections and days after the registration deadline for those races.
Georgia’s “exact match” law requires voter registration information to match a voter’s Social Security records, driver’s license or state identification card.
The law was passed in 2017 and enacted in February.
The law drew criticism from voting rights groups who allege it would negatively impact minority groups in Georgia.
Georgia’s tightly-contested governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp will be decided in less than a month with the general election on Nov. 6.
Kemp is the secretary of state, who is tasked with running Georgia’s election system. Abrams is looking to become the first African-American female governor in the country.
Recent polls have the two in a dead-heat.
Voters may still be able to partake in the midterm elections if they verify their information.
They can do so by showing their license when they vote or mail in information in advance, Candice Broce, a spokesperson for Kemp, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Voters have 26 months to correct inaccuracies.
“Every American’s right to vote is sacred, and Georgians won’t tolerate these attacks on our most basic civil liberties,” Abrams’ campaign told the AJC in an email.
Georgia voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state website.
