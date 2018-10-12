9 arrests in Belgian football fraud, match-fixing scandal

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 Dortmund fans set off flares as Club Brugge players stand on the pitch prior their Champions League group A soccer match with Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges. Belgian authorities charged five people Thursday in relation to a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer. Financial fraud centered on two agents who had contacts with many of the leading clubs, including Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Standard Liege. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco)