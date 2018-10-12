Cowboy’s Linehan critical on himself, not players

FRISCO, TX (KTRE) - Dallas COwboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan took the blame for the play calling and execution of those plays in a loss to Houston last Sunday when he spoke to Dallas area media on Thursday.
After a 19-16 overtime loss to Houston, wide receiver Allen Hurns was critical of the play calling and play of quarterback Dak Prescott.
“I know Allen well enough to know ... I don’t put any stock in that being critical. I am the first one to say we needed a better call there. Put that on me. Not on Allen Hurns.”
Linehan added that there has been some growing pains with Prescott but the team is knew from his first year and the team is just trying to still get up to speed on the changes.
“It is going to take time. We are a work in progress. He is still a young quarterback. It is the sixth game of the third year.”
Dallas will host Jacksonville on Sunday a 3:25.
