Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Most of us will be waking up today with mostly clear and sunny skies with temps in the upper 50s and a light wind from the southeast. As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will increase as will the rain chances. Rain will begin to move through the area this afternoon, with a 30% chance for some showers for our northern counties. As we get closer to kick off tonight, the rain should begin to taper off but bring the umbrella just in case.