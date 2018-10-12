Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -
Good morning, East Texas!
Most of us will be waking up today with mostly clear and sunny skies with temps in the upper 50s and a light wind from the southeast. As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will increase as will the rain chances. Rain will begin to move through the area this afternoon, with a 30% chance for some showers for our northern counties. As we get closer to kick off tonight, the rain should begin to taper off but bring the umbrella just in case.
As we head into this weekend, chances for rain increases to around 50% with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing some big changes with it. Highs for Monday will only be in the lower 60s with some breezy northerly winds at 15-20 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies, and we’ll be waking up in the brisk upper 40s on Tuesday morning.