Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

As we head into this weekend, chances for rain increases to around 50% with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing some big changes with it. Highs for Monday will only be in the lower 60s with some breezy northerly winds at 15-20 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies, and we’ll be waking up in the brisk upper 40s on Tuesday morning.