Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) -
Happy Friday, East Texas!!
As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will increase as will the rain chances. Rain will continue to move through the area this afternoon, with a 30% chance of scattered showers for our northern counties. As we get closer to kick off tonight, the rain should begin to taper off a bit but make sure to bring the umbrella just in case.
As we head into this weekend, chances for rain increases to around 50% with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front will arrive on Sunday bringing some big changes with it. Highs for Monday will only be in the lower 60s with some breezy northerly winds at 15-20 miles per hour and mostly cloudy skies, and we’ll be waking up in the brisk upper 40s on Tuesday morning.