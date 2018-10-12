Lufkin wins Cross Country district race on home course

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The weather could not have been better for the 16-5A Cross Country Race in Lufkin Thursday morning.
One the girls side, Jacksonville won the team competition with Hallsville and Pine Tree also placing to round out the teams that would go to state. On the Boys side, It was an easy win for Lufkin over Hallsville and Pine Tree.
Girls Results:
- 1. Jacksonville - 26
- Hallsville 59
- Pine Tree - 88
- Nacogdoches - 90
- Whitehouse - 164
- John Tyler - 165
- Lufkin - 166
- Marshall - 220
Individual Girls
- Carolyn Hale - Hallsville
- Taylor Gutierrez - Jacksonville
- Gracelyn Ford - Hallsville
- Laura Luna - Jacksonville
- Madison Soultanova - Jacksonville
- Citlalli Medellin - Jacksonville
- veronica Gutierrez - Nacogdoches
- Jasmine Martindale - Pine Tree
- Lesly Munoz - jacksonville
- Michelle Medelin - Jacksonville
Boys Results
- Lufkin - 31
- Hallsville - 66
- Pine Tree - 76
- Nacogdoches - 80
- Jacksonville - 96
- Whitehouse - 149
- John Tyler - 203
- Marshall - 225
Individual Boys
- Isaiah Dejesus - Lufkin
- Adan Hernandez - Lufkin
- Ernesto Garcia - Nacogdoches
- Jasiel Gutierrez - Lufkin
- Zackary Russell - Pine Tree
- Juan Mejorado - Nacogdoches
- Alex Pennington - Hallsville
- Marcus Ford - Lufkin
- Jose Rameriez - Nacogdoches
- Brandon Wadlington - Hallsville
