Roasted sweet potatoes with brown butter sauce by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here’s a great recipe for sweet potatoes that I think you’ll like, if you’re a fan of these colorful, sweet, good-for-you tubers. The potatoes are roasted, which makes them nice and chewy-soft, and the sauce has a fabulous flavor that I think you’ll love!
Roasted sweet potatoes with sage-brown butter sauce
- 2 1/2 to 3 pounds sweet potatoes
- olive oil for drizzling
- 1/2 stick butter
- 2 TBS maple syrup
- 2 TBS fresh sage, minced
Method:
- Wash, peel and chop raw sweet potatoes into about 3/4 to 1 inch dice.
- Spread diced potatoes out on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Drizzle a tablespoon or two of olive oil over the sweet potatoes, and toss to coat thoroughly.
- Spread the oiled potatoes out on the baking sheet in a single layer, and bake at 350 for 30 minutes. (if at the end of 30 minutes you feel you would like the chunks softer, roast for another five minutes.
- When there are only about five minutes left in the potatoes’ roasting time, make the sauce: place the butter in a sauce pan or small frying pan over medium heat, stirring. When butter starts to foam a bit and becomes a golden brown on the bottom, remove from heat, and stir in syrup and minced sage.
- Place the roasted potatoes into a serving dish and drizzle with the sauce, gently tossing. Serve warm. They reheat well, if needed.
I truly hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do. I grow sage in a pot with some other herbs on my porch, so it was easy for me to access. You can also use about half as much dried sage, if you have no fresh.
I served these potatoes tonight with a pork loin roast that I had stuffed with garlic (it was scrumptious!) and some fresh snap beans I’d cooked with a chunk of bacon fat. Mmm Mmmm Mmmm. My mama’s style of doing things! Enjoy!