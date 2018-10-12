Rummage sale for Junior League of Lufkin being held this weekend

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - This Friday and Saturday, the Junior League of Lufkin will be a holding a rummage sale at Abram’s, where they will be selling various items that have been donated by the community.
The money that they make from the sale will go towards advancing their mission of improving the community through different volunteer programs, such as the back-to-school bonanza. It will also go towards different scholarships and grants that they will give out at in May of next year.
You can expect to find a wide variety of items at the rummage sale: electronics, furniture, clothing, accessories, and much more.
The rummage sale will be held at Abram’s in downtown Lufkin Friday and Saturday morning at 7:30am. Admission is two dollars.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.