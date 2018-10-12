Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen at a home in Tenaha on Sept. 17.
According to a press release, Robert Odis Thomas, 50, was last seen at a home off of County Road 4360 in Tenaha on Sept 17. He left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.
Thomas is described as being 5-foot-11 and about 170 pounds. He has blond hair and green eyes, and he has a skull and crossbones tattoo on his left forearm.
“If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator Adam Renfro with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (36) 598-5601.
