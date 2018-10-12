State court upholds ruling on new trial for Nacogdoches woman convicted of murder

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - Claiming a faulty jury charge, the Texas State of Criminal Appeals has upheld a lower court’s ruling for a Nacogdoches woman’s murder conviction.
Deborah Smiley McFadden was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison on Feb. 15, 2017. She was accused of killing her then-boyfriend on Oct. 12, 2003. The 6th court of appeals sent her conviction back to Panola County district court in January of 2018, citing a faulty jury charge.
According to the court documents, McFadden shot Edward George Jr. after he had poured gasoline in her SUV and attacked her while she was trying to move out. While George was going back to the SUV, McFadden shot George several times.
On appeal, McFadden’s attorney claimed the trial court erred when it denied McFadden’s request for a jury instruction on defense of property, as it could have been assumed George was going to burn the contents inside McFadden’s SUV.
The state appealed the 6th court’s ruling in April and the state Supreme Court of Appeals issued its ruling backing up the 6th court’s on Sept. 20.
McFadden is scheduled for a bond hearing on Oct. 17.
