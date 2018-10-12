Trinity County Sheriff’s Office: 3 burglary suspects ‘on the run,’ residents advised to use caution

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of three burglary suspects on the run near Woodlake.
According to the sheriff’s office, they are searching for three burglary suspects who were reported “on the run” near the 4400 block of East Highway 287.
The firs suspect, according to TCSO, is described to be a black male wearing black pants, a red Lev’s shirt and a black hat. The second was described as a black male weighing about 180-190 lbs, wearing blue shorts, a dark hoodie and tennis shows. The third suspect by the sheriff’s office as a black male wearing grey pants, a grey long sleeve shirt and weighing about 170 lbs.
The sheriff’s office asks that residents use “extreme caution” and to call 911 or (936)642-1424 with any infomation.
