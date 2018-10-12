Warming Up This Weekend Before Turning Cooler and Wetter Next Week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another spectacular, fall day throughout East Texas as we have seen seasonally cool temperatures and a few passing clouds.
We will briefly warm-up this weekend as daytime highs climb back into the lower-to-middle 80′s on a southeasterly breeze. With our next cold front delaying its entrance into the Piney Woods, we have lowered the rain chances this weekend to 20% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday.
However, as you head back to work and school next week, you will want both the rain gear and some winter gear on hand as it will turn wet and much cooler as a strong cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods.
Monday looks to be a backwards or flip-flop day in which the temperatures will fall throughout the day, going from the 70′s in the morning to the 50′s by the late afternoon hours.
Cloudy skies and rainy conditions will persist through the middle of next week, which will lead to daytime highs struggling to make it out of the 50′s. It will be a chilly rain, so have the ponchos and long sleeves handy.
Below normal temperatures will persist through much of next week as rain chances start to diminish by the end of the week.
