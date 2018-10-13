Lufkin routes defending champs College Station, 35-3

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers held up their end of the bargain in a top 5A showdown. Sadly, the College Station Cougars left their fans wanting more as Lufkin ended the Cougars 18 game winning streak with a 35-3 victory.
“I was not surprised,” Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick said. “We worked hard all week. We had up tempo practices. The team learned a lot about themselves this week.”
From the moment quarterback Kewone Thomas connected with Titan Williams to give the pack a 7-0 lead the game was never in doubt. On the ensuing drive, Lufkin’s Javasia Brunson would tip a pass and return the interception for a score to make it 14-0.
“The whole defensive unit played hard,” Quick said. “I can’t single out one guy out there. They all made the plays were we needed them to make them. It was a group effort. They fixed the mistakes we made against Magnolia and we came out and did what people thought we could do."
Later in the first half, the College Station crowd was silenced when Ja’Lynn Polk would beat his defender and go 94 yards to the endzone.
“They stacked the box on us against the run because we were buried deep," Quick said. “When they do that it leaves us at a one-on-one game and Polk is fast enough to beat his guy. Kewone knows in those situations he has to pass the ball and we were able to expose it.”
The win puts Lufkin in the front of the district race. Next week the Pack has Tomball coming to town. Quick is not concerned with the district title at this point.
“There are no off days,” Quick said. “We will go in tomorrow and start looking at Tomball. We have to take it one game at a time.”
