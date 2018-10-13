Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office holds fund raiser for child diagnosed with cancer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Whenever you find yourself in a crisis or struggle, it’s comforting to know you have a community of people around you that you can count on.
On Friday, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office held a fundraiser for the family of Kaedyn Nelson, a 10-year old girl recently diagnosed with cancer.
“It has to touch your heart anytime you see a child that’s sick, so we just want to do our part and try to help this family out," said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office sold plates of food donated by a local restaurant to help offset the cost of traveling to and from Houston for treatments.
Kaedyn’s mother said it initially seemed like a minor illness, but the diagnosis was much more serious. She said the doctors found abnormal cells called small round blue cells, which are consistent with several different types of cancer. Kaedyn was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma cancer on September 18th.
Her parents say the cancer isn’t what worries them the most, though. They said their biggest concern is that chemotherapy will leave Kaedyn susceptible to other diseases.
However, they say the support of the community has given them the confidence to move forward.
“She’s been such a trooper. Honestly, she is one of the bravest little girls I know,” said Trevor Nelson, her father.
Kaedyn and her parents want to thank everyone who attended the fundraiser, and they appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers as she begins treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on Monday.
