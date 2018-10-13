Saturday Weather At Your Fintertips

Good morning, East Texas! I sure hope you have some indoor plans for this weekend because it’s going to be a wet one. Showers will persist for our northern counties this morning but as we head into the afternoon, chances for rain increase and will begin to move farther south giving central and Deep East Texas a better chance for rain. Highs for this weekend should top off in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll have a greater chance of rain tomorrow as a slow moving cold front is expected to move through our area giving us another round of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures behind the cold front are downright chilly with lows for Monday reaching into the lower 50s with a few upper 40s possible. Chances for rain will continue throughout the first half of next week with highs slowly climbing back up into the middle 60s.