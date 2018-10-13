As sea ice melts, agency says harm to walruses not proven

FILE - In this Sept. 2013 photo provided by the United States Geological Survey, Pacific walruses gather to rest on the shores of the Chukchi Sea near the coastal village of Point Lay, Alaska. A lawsuit making its way through federal court in Alaska will decide whether Pacific walruses should be listed as a threatened species, giving them additional protections. Walruses use sea ice for giving birth, nursing and resting between dives for food but the amount of ice over several decades has steadily declined due to climate warming. (Ryan Kingsbery/United States Geological Survey via AP, file) (AP)