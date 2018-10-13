Tornado watch, warnings in effect for several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for several East Texas counties Saturday.
According to the NWS website, the watch currently covers Anderson, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties in East Texas until 6 p.m.
This is a developing story. KLTV will continue to update this as new information comes in.
2:11 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Henderson County and Navarro County through 3 p.m.
According to the NWS, at 2:11 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located near Navarro, or near Corsicana, moving east at 40 miles per hour.
The tornado will be near Kerens around 225 P.M. Trinidad around 240 PM. Malakoff and Caney City around 2:45 P.M. Athens around 3:00 PM.
2:56 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Henderson and Anderson County until 3:45 p.m.
At 254 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles south of Athens, moving east at 70 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near, Frankston, Berryville, and Coffee City around 315 PM CDT.
3:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Houston, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Trinity Counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.
3:20 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas, Northern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas until 4:15 p.m.
At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles west of Frankston, or 16 miles southeast of Athens, moving east at 35 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near Reese around 345 PM CDT, Jacksonville, Bullard and Mount Selman around 355 PM CDT. Mixon around 400 PM CDT. Troup around 410 PM CDT.
3:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Anderson County until 4:15 p.m.
At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Frankston, or 15 miles west of Jacksonville, moving east at 45 mph.
