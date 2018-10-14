First Alert Weather Day Sunday afternoon, evening, and overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After Saturday’s storms, a relatively stationary boundary is left across East Texas.
This should lift northward through Sunday afternoon as a warm front and will cause temperatures Sunday afternoon to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Ample moisture left behind from Saturday’s storms along with more moisture streaming in at the upper levels will provide fuel for thunderstorms to develop again by Sunday afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, especially in southern counties where temperatures will be the warmest.
By evening, another strong cold front will move into East Texas and provide enough lift for another line of severe storms to progress from northwest to southeast through the area. Strong, damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats with these storms. Isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.
Behind the cold front, the severe threat will diminish, but rain will still be likely into early next week with heavy rain possible at times. Total rainfall amounts through midweek could be over five inches in some places. Much cooler air will also settle in for a few days, so get ready for a cold, rainy start to the work week.
