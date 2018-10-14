Nacogdoches church celebrates 125 years of service

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches church is celebrating 125 years of service in the community.
“It means faithfulness. It means people have worked and worshiped and served Christ for 125 years honoring God and honoring Jesus,” said Pastor Steve Newton. “It’s by God’s grace, it’s an example of God’s grace for keeping us around that long.”
The Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches formed in 1893. But from that year to 1930, they were known as the Main Street Presbyterian Church.
“In 1930, they built the sanctuary that we worship in and the house behind us back here and moved to North Street,” Newton said. “But they couldn’t keep the name Main Street because that was kind of confusing. So our founders changed the name to Westminster. But it’s been a continuous congregation since 1893.”
Member Diana Walker explains how the church focuses their efforts on mission-oriented projects.
She hopes for generations come, those projects inspire others in her community.
“Well we talk about the Saints that have gone before us and the impression that they made on this church and in this community,” Walker said. “And I look forward to future years where we have a presence that serves our Lord and serves this community in many many ways.”
The anniversary on Sunday is a sign of growth over the years.
“It’s a huge feeling of accomplishment in things that we’ve done to serve our Lord and to serve our community through this church,” Walker said.
