Nacogdoches Police: Woman arrested after stabbing man during argument

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A woman was arrested Saturday after Nacogdoches Police said she stabbed a man during an argument.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing at 10:38 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pearl Street Saturday.
When they arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound outside a home.
After securing the scene, police said they arrested Milanikii Ybarra and charged her with aggravated assault.
Police said the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
They said Ybarra and the victim were in a verbal argument when she produced a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.
Police said the victim is currently out of surgery and in ICU at the hospital.
More details will be released as they are made available.
