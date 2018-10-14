Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms slowly move their way off to the south and to the east overnight tonight. At this point, no further severe weather is expected but we will monitor the radar closely. Tomorrow we will wake up with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 60′s. The current set up for tomorrow is very similar to today’s in terms of rain chances, with light scattered showers moving into our area around noontime tomorrow, then with a strong approaching cold front arriving late Sunday evening, the chance for severe weather increases. At this point in time, the western and northern half of East Texas is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather, with a SLIGHT risk for severe weather just bordering our counties off to the west. We will continue to monitor the situation and look for any updates from the Storm Prediction Center. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are going to plummet. Lows for Monday could dip into the upper 40s with highs only in the 50s! Rain chances will persist throughout the first half of the week, lessening slightly by Thursday as we slowly climb back up to the lower to mid-60s. Folks, the rain isn’t done yet. Please keep an eye on the forecast tonight and tomorrow as we monitor the approaching cold front. If you haven’t already, download our KLTV/KTRE weather apps. They are completely free and can give you up-to-the-minute weather information for where you live. Have a great night.