TxDOT: Several Trinity County roads impassible due to high water

TRINITY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - TxDOT said several roads in Trinity County are impassible Sunday morning due to high water.
According to TxDOT, FM 2501 north of Apple Springs in Trinity County is under water and not passable. Also, FM 357 north of Apple Springs, has water over the roadway.
Several other roads were also impassible or near flooded conditions including: SH 19 at Pumpkin Vine Creek, FM 230 near Tantabogue Creek, FM 1280 at Little White Rock Creek, FM 1280 in the Thompson Community, and FM 1280, 1 mile from US 287.
TxDOT said motorists should use alternative routes until the water has subsided and the roads are passable again.
