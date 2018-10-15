Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Grab the coat and the umbrella. Temperatures will drop into the 50s through the day and that is where they will stay this afternoon. North winds will also be breezy, causing a wind chill with temperatures feeling like the 40s. Expect scattered showers and thundershowers the rest of the day. Rain will not be all day, but it will be off and on through the evening and could pick up in some areas overnight tonight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and breezy north winds could continue into tomorrow. More scattered showers off and on through the day tomorrow with temperatures barely warming into the lower 50s by afternoon. Rain chances will stick around all week long. Less of a chance for rain for all of East Texas midweek, but chances increase again through the end of the week. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures well below normal all week long.