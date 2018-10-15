Brady, Patriots top Chiefs for wild 43-40 win

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (54) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as he tries to pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER | October 14, 2018 at 10:51 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:56 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Stephen Gostkowski hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs 43-40 on Sunday night after blowing a big halftime lead.

Tom Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his 200th victory as a starting quarterback, tops all-time. Brady also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in the regular season and playoffs combined with 227.

It was the first loss of the season for the Chiefs (5-1).

New England (4-2) led 24-9 at intermission, but Patrick Mahomes directed an impressive rally by Kansas City in the second half. He finished 23 of 36 for 352 yards in his first loss as a starting quarterback, with three of his four TD passes going to Tyreek Hill.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first half, but was unflappable down the stretch. He found Hill for a 75-yard touchdown pass that tied the game with just over three minutes remaining.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, congratulates running back Sony Michel on his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, congratulates running back Sony Michel on his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by New England Patriots defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) is tackled by New England Patriots defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Sony Michel (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Sony Michel (26) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, passes behind blocking linemen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, passes behind blocking linemen during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt runs for the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt runs for the goal line and a touchdown after catching a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, center, runs after catching a pass, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick (22) and defensive end Allen Bailey (97) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon, center, runs after catching a pass, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Orlando Scandrick (22) and defensive end Allen Bailey (97) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

