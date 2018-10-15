A Chilly Rain Expected Through Mid-Week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A strong cold front has brought back the coolest weather we have felt since eary April, putting that chill back in the air.
We will hang on to the clouds and moisture, which will lead to an 80% chance of a chilly rain overnight and continue through the day on Tuesday.
As a result of the rain and clouds, daytime highs will stay in the 50′s on Tuesday and Wednesday, which means having the rain gear and long sleeves handy would be a wise choice.
Rain chances will go down to 30% on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the clouds will be tough to shake, which means even though we may climb into the 60′s by later in the week, it will still be cooler than normal for this time of year.
Rain chances will then go back up toward the end of the week as another disturbance and cold front move through East Texas. This cold front will not be nearly as strong as the one that arrived early this morning, but it will certainly keep the fall-like temperatures in place heading into weekend and continuing through early next week.
