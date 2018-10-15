Despite huge win Lufkin remains at #5 in AP Poll

Carthage stays #1 in 4A

October 15, 2018 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:51 PM

(AP) - Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team’s ranking in last week’s poll:

Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Allen (21) (6-0) 237 1

2. Galena Park North Shore (3) (6-0) 203 3

3. Converse Judson (5-0) 182 4

4. Longview (6-0) 162 5

5. Duncanville (5-0) 144 6

6. Southlake Carroll (6-0) 112 7

7. Katy (5-1) 89 8

8. Austin Westlake (5-1) 80 NR

9. Lake Travis (5-1) 33 2

10. Klein Collins (7-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Cypress Ranch 21. Cypress Falls 7. Temple 5. Humble Atascocita 5. Austin Vandegrift 4. Euless Trinity 4. Haltom City 4. Dickinson 3. Cedar Hill 2.

Javasia Brunson scores on a tipped pass as Lufkin beats College Station 35-3 (KBTX)

Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Aledo (20) (6-0) 236 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (3) (6-0) 210 2

3. Denton Ryan (6-0) 192 3

4. Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) 160 4

5. Lufkin (1) (5-1) 145 5

6. Frisco Lone Star (5-1) 113 7

7. Hutto (5-0) 99 9

8. Lubbock Cooper (6-0) 67 10

9. Alvin Shadow Creek (6-0) 30 NR

10. College Station (5-1) 19 6

(tie) Frisco Reedy (7-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Crosby 9. SA Wagner 8. Huntsville 4. Lubbock Coronado 4. Manvel 2. Mesquite Poteet 2. A&M Consolidated 1.

Ja'Lynn Polk scores on a 94 yard pass from Kewone Thomas as Lufkin takes down College Station 35-3. (KBTX)

Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Carthage (19) (6-0) 234 1

2. Argyle (5) (6-0) 220 2

3. Liberty Hill (4-1) 185 3

4. Waco La Vega (4-2) 132 4

5. Cuero (5-1) 107 5

6. Midlothian Heritage (5-1) 102 6

7. Sweeny (6-0) 82 8

8. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) 78 7

9. Stephenville (4-2) 56 9

10. Sealy (6-0) 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Jasper 17. Paris 16. Lorena 8. Glen Rose 8. Fischer Canyon Lake 7. Giddings 7. Geronimo Navarro 6. Canyon 5. Hereford 2. Melissa 2. Springtown 1. Lubbock Estacado 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Newton (24) (7-0) 240 1

2. Gunter (7-0) 210 2

3. Childress (6-0) 164 3

4. New London West Rusk (7-0) 151 4

5. Rockdale (5-1) 128 5

6. Goliad (5-1) 98 6

7. Brock (5-1) 95 7

8. Canadian (5-1) 62 8

9. Lexington (6-1) 60 9

10. Gladewater (6-1) 29 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin 19. Yoakum 17. Cisco 14. Jefferson 8. Shallowater 8. Waskom 7. Cameron Yoe 6. Buffalo 3. Clifton 1.

Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Mason (20) (6-0) 236 1

2. Wellington (3) (6-0) 211 2

3. Mart (5-1) 171 3

4. Shiner (6-1) 153 4

5. New Deal (1) (5-0) 130 5

6. Falls City (6-0) 123 6

7. Muenster (6-1) 97 7

8. Price Carlisle (6-0) 96 8

9. Refugio (4-2) 52 9

10. Stamford (6-1) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Iraan 10. Lovelady 6. Celeste 6. Sundown 6. Tenaha 2. Burton 1. Gladewater Union Grove 1.

