East Texas woman giving away wedding venue after breaking off engagement

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After ending her own engagment, an East Texas woman is hoping to aid another couple by donating her wedding venue - paid in full.
When Kolbie Sanders and her fiance called off their wedding, the former bride to be had no clue what to do about their already booked venue.
That’s until she got an idea from her hair stylist.
“I had planned the dream wedding and I was so excited about it, and I was like you know someone else deserves to have that,” Sanders said.
In a post on Facebook, Sanders announced that she was giving away her venue, valued at $3,500. Sanders plans to do the giveaway live on Facebook at 5 p.m. Monday.
“With my engagement ending, I’ve come to find tremendous peace knowing that I did the right thing for the both of us. With that being said, now I want to do the right thing by others and let some good come out of this decision," she wrote.
“I figured the best way for this work is for everyone to share this post so that it reaches a higher audience,” Sanders said.
Initially, she only expected about 100 shares, but her post quickly gained traction, receiving more than 4,200 shares.
However, there was a catch.
“I have 24 hours to find the couple," she said. "And they would need to be ready to get married on the date that my venue is booked for which is this Saturday, Oct. 20.”
YA wedding in a week with the venue ready to go Saturday. The only thing missing? A bride and groom ready to say, “I do.”
Sanders hopes to donate the venue to a couple that can’t afford a fancy place. And now, along with that venue, others have pitched in. A free photographer, 150 tamales, and 2 dozen wedding cookies.
And with the countdown on Sanders has a choice to make that will change the life of a couple.
