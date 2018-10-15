Palestine police: Burglary suspects backed pickup through convenience store’s front doors

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - During a burglary that occurred at a Kim’s Convenience Store in Palestine early Monday morning, the suspects backed a stolen pickup through the front doors of the business, according to the town’s police department.
According to a press release, Kim’s Convenience Store No. 4 is located at 411 E. Palestine Street.
PPD officers were dispatched out to the store just at about 3 a.m. Monday after a vehicle struck the building.
“Officers arrived and found that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup had been driven through the front doors of the store,” the press release stated. “The rear end of the vehicle was still inside when officers arrived.”
After further investigation, police officers discovered that the vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with, and the Dodge Ram had been stolen from a Palestine home before the burglary occurred.
Later, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office who were assisting with investigation found an abandoned Ford F-250 pickup less than a mile from the convenience store. Its ignition had been tampered with as well, and investigators found that it had been stolen Elkhart.
“At this time, it appears that the suspects were attempting to steal the ATM machine, but the truck was high-centered on debris from the crash,” PPD Captain Mark Harcrow said in the press release. “When the truck would not move, the four suspects fled from the store on foot.”
According to the press release, it looks like nothing was taken from the convenience store, and the investigation is ongoing.
“Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Sgt. David Kassaw at (903) 731-8482 or the Palestine Police Department at (903) 729-2254,” the press release stated. “Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting PALPD, then the tip, to 847411.”
