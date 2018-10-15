3 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 190 near Woodville

TYLER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. Highway near Woodville in Tyler County 190 Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Prison Road at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
The preliminary report states that Makarla Teal, 22, of Stafford, was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey east on Highway 190 when she tried to turn left onto Prison Road in front of a westbound 2011 Ford passenger car driven by Ventura Gonzalez, 57, of Jasper.
The Ford struck the Dodge in the passenger side door, the press release stated.
Gonzalez was airlifted by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment of serious injuries. One of his passengers was transported by ambulance to Jasper Memorial Hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the press release stated.
The third occupant of the Ford was not injured.
Teal was transported to Tyler County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
“Her two passengers, both under the age of 5, were properly secured in car seats and did not sustain any injuries,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, Teal was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way - turning left.
