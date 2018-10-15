Storm watches, warnings issued for several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The National Weather Service issued a series of storm watches for several East Texas counties on Sunday evening.
9:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Upshur County until 9:45 p.m.
At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Gilmer, moving east at 30 mph.
This dangerous storm will be near... Ore City and Cedar Springs around 930 PM CDT.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Henderson, Morris, Navarro, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties through 12 a.m.
This is a developing story. This story will update as new warnings and watches are issued.