Storm watches, warnings issued for several East Texas counties

We're keeping you up to date with the weather where you live.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 14, 2018 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:16 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The National Weather Service issued a series of storm watches for several East Texas counties on Sunday evening.

9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for Upshur County until 9:45 p.m.

At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Gilmer, moving east at 30 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near... Ore City and Cedar Springs around 930 PM CDT.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Camp, Franklin, Gregg, Henderson, Morris, Navarro, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties through 12 a.m.

This is a developing story. This story will update as new warnings and watches are issued.

