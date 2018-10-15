UK foreign secretary cautiously optimistic about Brexit deal

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt walks with Slovakian Europe Minister Frantisek Ruzickas, left, during a walk in the grounds of Chevening House, in Sevenoaks, England, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Hunt played host to Eastern European Foreign Ministers at his official country residence ahead of a meeting on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg where chemical weapons sanctions will be formally adopted. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP) (Jack Taylor)
October 15, 2018 at 3:11 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:11 AM
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Britain's Brexit secretary and the top European Union negotiator met for surprise talks Sunday and ambassadors from the 27 remaining EU countries gathered for a hastily scheduled discussion as the push for progress on a divorce deal quickened ahead of a vital summit. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A European Union flag flies outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Britain's Brexit secretary and the top European Union negotiator met for surprise talks Sunday and ambassadors from the 27 remaining EU countries gathered for a hastily scheduled discussion as the push for progress on a divorce deal quickened ahead of a vital summit. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (AP)

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Britain's foreign secretary is cautiously optimistic that the U.K. and the European Union will secure an agreement on Britain leaving the bloc although perhaps not at an EU summit this week.

Jeremy Hunt said Monday that "there are one or two very difficult outstanding issues, but I think we can get there. Whether we do this week or not, who knows?"

Hunt said at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that "everyone is trying incredibly hard. I think it is possible to do it and I think with good will on both sides we can get there."

Britain officially leaves the EU on March 29, but a deal must be clinched in coming weeks to allow time for the EU and U.K. parliaments to ratify it.