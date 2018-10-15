VIDEO: How much fun can elephants have with giant pumpkins? Just watch

PORTLAND, OR (RNN) – Pumpkins and pachyderms. Put the two together and you end up with plenty of roly-poly fun.
Every fall, Zoo Oregon holds its annual “Squishing of the Squash.” It’s sort of a prelude to the zoo’s “Howloween" festivities.
“The elephants enjoy eating the pumpkins, but they also like to stomp on them, play with them and sometimes even roll around in them,” said Kelsey Wallace with Zoo Oregon. “Usually, the whole elephant family takes part in the squishing.”
It’s a playful combination of the world’s largest land mammals and the massive gourds.
The pumpkins weigh up to 1,200 pounds. The perfect plaything for a six-ton elephant.
The 20th annual “Squishing of the Squash” will take place Friday.
