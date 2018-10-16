Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 10-16-18

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Another cold, rainy day today. Expect overcast skies and waves of moderate to heavy rainfall off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s all day long with north winds gusting up to 12-15 mph at times. Overnight, rain continues with temperatures in the upper 40s through tomorrow morning. Rain chances begin to decrease through tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Still overcast with chances for rain increasing again by Thursday afternoon. Rain chances become likely again by Friday. Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees for the end of the week. Rain finally starts to let up, giving way to more sunshine this weekend. Temperatures will warm through the weekend, but will still stay below normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s.