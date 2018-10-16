Cloudy, Cool, and Damp Conditions For East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A chilly rain will continue across the Piney Woods for the rest of today and tonight before rain chances drop off to 40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday.
Even though the rain chances will be going down the next couple of days, our daytime highs will remain well below its seasonal norms, as we top out near 60 on Wednesday and the lower-to-middle 60′s by Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances will go back up by this Friday and Saturday as another disturbance and cold front move through East Texas. This cold front will not be nearly as strong as the one that arrived early this morning, but it will certainly keep the fall-like temperatures in place heading through the weekend and continuing into early next week.
Behind this weekend cold front, look for some clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Sunday and early next week.
