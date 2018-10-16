Douglass boy donates over $11,000 to deputy’s family

“Him and his girlfriend, Tiffany, were supposed to get married. I forgot when, but pretty soon,” Skeet replied. “And so, she’s probably really sad. And his family is probably really sad, so I was going to donate some to them. It was like $4,000, but then everyone started pitching in, like a thousand, 200, 500, and then it was like $11,000 and something. I think $11,600 something.”