Ellen Trout Zoo looking to create specialist position for endangered snake species

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a new zoo keeper position that would oversee a breeding program for the most endangered species of snake in the United States.
In March, the zoo began a breeding program for the Louisiana Pine Snake, which hasn’t been found in Texas since 2007.
The zoo is continuing its efforts to save the species, and is trying to bring in additional staff to help in the process.
The zoo was provided funds by the U.S. Forest Service in order to hire a dedicated keeper for the Louisiana Pine Snake.
According to Ellen Trout Zoo director Gordon Henley, the position would allow zookeepers to focus on the other animals in their exhibits, while also providing much needed attention to the endangered snake species.
“They have to be weighed, they have to be measured, they have to be marked, they have to be positively identified, and dealt with on an individual basis. It’s a time consuming endeavor," Henley said.
