Garrison men involved in wreck which killed deputy arrested on false report charges

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - DPS has confirmed two men who were in the car which hit a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s deputy were arrested for allegedly giving false information to investigators.
Benjamin Leadon, 57, and Carlton Leadon, 59, both of Garrison, are each charged with false report to peace officer. They were booked into the Angelina County Jail on Oct. 5 and each posted $1,500 bonds.
According to DPS spokesman David Hendry, both men at the scene said Carlton Leadon was the driver involved in the crash which killed Deputy Raymond Bradley Jimmerson, 49. But during the investigation, troopers determined Benjamin Leadon was the driver. They then arrested the men.
Hendry said it has also been determined that a third vehicle was involved in the crash. Troopers are still investigating the third vehicle.
Jimmerson was dispatched to US 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches, for debris in the road. While he was removing the debris, he was hit by Leadon’s Toyota Camry and pushed into the southbound traffic lane, where he was hit by a Ford Edge. He died at the scene.
