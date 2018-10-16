Heart of the Pines Chorus is bringing the style of barbershop to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - From spiritual hymns to the best of Broadway, the ladies from the Heart of the Pines Chorus can sing it all.
The chorus is a group of women that gather to sing in the style of barbershop music, a sound that director Teresa Reed says is difficult to create.
“Everybody has to be singing vowels exactly together, you have to have the synchronization together in order to produce this extra overtone that gives a ring to the chord and makes it exciting for the audience,” said Reed.
The group was chartered in 2011 with Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide organization of women barbershop singers that was started back in the 1940s. Reed has served as the group’s director, having performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London and in a USO quartet in Vietnam.
Reed said, the organization is growing and that she hopes it will acquire the attention and talent of younger generations.
“We need to get the young ladies interested in this. They need to know it’s out there.”
Reed said that membership for the Heart of the Pines Chorus is open to any female singers that are interested.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.