Lady Pack have their eyes set on strong finish as they head into playoffs

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - What a difference a year makes for the Lufkin girls volleyball team.
The previous two seasons the Lady Pack was part of 12-6A which might have been one of the toughest districts in the entire state. In that time the team went 0-20. In those 20 losses they one won one set, last year against Conroe.
But with the school dropping down to an all-East Texas 5A district their is a new feeling with the program. With three matches left the team is 10-1 in district. The only loss coming to state ranked Hallsville.
“This is where I thought we would be,” Coach Leah Flores said. “Those teams we used to play against where who we wanted to be like. Those teams are who we mirror our success after and go out and want to be like those teams.”
The team is in the playoffs but their spot is not yet decided. With three matches to go they could finish anywhere from third to first.
“We have worked hard but it was hard but it was kind of impossible to beat some of those teams,” senior Riley Latham said. “This year we are competing and doing well so it is a nice change.”
The Lady Pack will have senior night against Jacksonville on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6 pm.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.