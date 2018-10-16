Lufkin man who fought rare autoimmune deficiency dies

“Brent was a beloved, fun-spirited and always active member of the Lufkin Host Lions Club," Lions Club President Hall Henderson stated. "He could always be counted on for a laugh, a good conversation and a head-turning outfit. Even during his battle, he continued to be involved with our club. He will be dearly missed by each member, and his personality and spirit will never be forgotten. Today we lift up his friends and family, and most certainly his wife, Shelly, and his son, Mack.”