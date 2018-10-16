Mega Millions jackpot drawing hits record $667 million

(RNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is now in record territory.
At $667 million, it tops the old mark by $13 million.
To claim the top prize will take a lot of luck. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about one in 303 million.
The grand prize increased to $667 million on Tuesday after no tickets matched all the numbers in Friday’s drawing.
The jackpot has been growing since July 24 when a group of 11 office workers in San Jose, CA, beat the odds and won $543 million. They agreed to split the winnings and continue working.
Friday’s drawing marked the 23rd consecutive one where nobody matched all six numbers drawn.
Tonight’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.
The jackpot winner will need to match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.
But even if you don’t hit the jackpot, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
For example, matching five white balls without the Mega Ball pays $1 million.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool – which is $380 million for tonight’s drawing.
Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, each five-percent larger than the last.
The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was won in March 2012. Three winners across three states split the record $656 million prize.
The second-largest jackpot was $648 million. Two winners, one in California and the other in Georgia, split the prize in December 2013.
Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.
And if you don’t win tonight, there’s still the Powerball drawing on Wednesday. That jackpot has reached an estimated $345 million.
Together the two jackpots are worth nearly $1 billion.
