Pack not letting foot off the gas

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - They only celebrating the Lufkin Panthers did after beating College Station 35-3 last Friday was on the field after the game.
“We didn’t do any celebrating after that,” senior Andrew Ehlrich said. “it was business as usual. There was no commotion on the bus. We aren’t aloud to. We just focus on what is at hand. I got some sleep on the ride home so I was ready to go Saturday.”
For the fan base, the win was worth celebrating. The win snapped the 18 game winning streak the defending 5A DII state champions had. It was also only the fourth time in CSHS history that they had lost at home.
“Our goal is the district championship,” head coach Todd Quick said. “Our goal is to win it all. We can celebrate on the bus after week 16.”
This Friday the Panthers host the Tomball Cougars. Lufkin enters the game at 3-0 in district tied at the top of the standings with Magnolia West. Tomball is 2-1 in district play. Last week Tomball beat Waller 53-16.
“They have a good offensive line,” Quick said. “They have a good tailback that can run and puts his shoulder pads down. They have three good receivers that can go. They know what they are doing and they play down hill.”
While many picked Lufkin or College station to be district champions, a loss to Tomball would make an interesting district race over the final three weeks.
I am just telling them to remain focused and not to get caught up in the grind," Javasia Brunson said.
“You cannot get caught up in last week,” Elhrich said. “It was not the end goal. We have a bigger goal and we just have to build and stay focused on the task at hand.”
