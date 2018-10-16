People are spending millions for a chance to win the Texas Mega Millions Lottery

TEXAS (KLTV) - Across the state of Texas, people are spending millions for a chance to be the big winner of the Texas Mega Millions Lottery.
According to the Texas Lottery’s Twitter page, cumulative Mega Millions draw sales in the state as of 4 p.m. Tuesday are $8,158,506.
The page also said from 3 p.m. to 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, Texas had $793,908 in Mega Millions sales.
The page said this represents cumulative growth of 232.2% over last Tuesday at the same hourly time period and 383.8% over Monday at the same hourly time period.
The page said current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $13,232.
The current jackpot is 667-million dollars. The drawing will be held Tuesday night.
