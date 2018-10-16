Polk County Emergency Management: Rains prompt Lake Livingston dam release

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Trinity River Authority is currently releasing 71,500 cubic feet per second of water from the Lake Livingston dam as a result of the weather conditions, according to the Polk County Office of Emergency Management.
The information was posted on the Polk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“The Trinity River Authority is monitoring the lake level and is basing releases on the lake level and rainfall,” the Facebook post stated. “The river gauges at Goodrich and Menard on the Trinity River are below flood stage. At this time, no flooding within the low-lying areas below the dam have been reported.”
The Facebook post stated that the Polk County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the situation."
