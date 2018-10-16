Red Zone week 8 schedule

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - All games begin at 7:30 unless otherwise noted.
6A
Longview vs Rockwall-Heath
Mesquite vs Tyler Lee
5A
Tomball vs Lufkin
Corsicana vs Sulphur Springs
Mt. Pleasant vs Hallsville
Jacksonville vs Marshall
Whitehouse vs Lindale
Nacogdoches vs Pine Tree
4A
Athens vs Midolthian-Heritage
Mabank vs Ford
Van vs Palestine
Carthage vs Chapel Hill
Henderson vs Kilgore
Pleasant Grove vs Gilmer
Spring Hill vs Liberty - Eylau
Brownsboro vs Wills Point
Bullard vs Rusk
Jasper vs Huntington - Moved to Jasper
3A
Howe vs Lone Oak
Life Oak Cliff vs Eustace
A+ Academy vs Malakoff
Hughes Springs vs Hooks
Mt Vernon vs Atlanta
West Rusk vs Sabine
Mineola vs White Oak
Winnsboro vs Tatum
Coldspring vs Crockett
Elkhart vs Diboll
Westwood vs Trinity
Woodville vs Anahuac
East Cambers vs Kirbyville
Palmer vs Edgewood
Grand Saline vs Alba-Golden
Arp vs Winona
Quitman vs Harmony
Troup vs Frankston
Queen City vs Daingerfield
Waskom vs Elysian Fields
New Diana vs Ore City
Kountze vs Corrigan-Camden
Newton vs Hemphill
2A
Normangee vs Cayuga
Cross Roads vs Centerville
Mt Enterprise vs Maud
Clarksville vs Overton
West Hardin vs Colmesneil
Grapeland vs Lovelady-7PM
Alto vs Carlilse
Union Grove vs Big Sandy
Cushing vs Hawkins
Garrison vs Beckville
Tenaha vs Harleton
Joaquin vs Timpson
Groveton vs San Augustine-7 PM
West Sabine vs Shelbyville-7 PM
1A
Fruitvale vs High Island
Union Hill vs Leverettes Chapel
Damon vs Chester-6PM
TAAPS
Grace vs Brook Hill
All Saints vs Katy St. John XXIII-7 PM
Dallas Christian vs Bishop Gorman
Tyler HEAT vs Kings Academy
Willowbend vs Chant Homeschool (Dallas) 7 PM
