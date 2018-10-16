Red Zone week 8 schedule

By Caleb Beames | October 16, 2018 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 3:04 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - All games begin at 7:30 unless otherwise noted.

6A

Longview vs Rockwall-Heath

Mesquite vs Tyler Lee

5A

Tomball vs Lufkin

Corsicana vs Sulphur Springs

Mt. Pleasant vs Hallsville

Jacksonville vs Marshall

Whitehouse vs Lindale

Nacogdoches vs Pine Tree

4A

Athens vs Midolthian-Heritage

Mabank vs Ford

Van vs Palestine

Carthage vs Chapel Hill

Henderson vs Kilgore

Pleasant Grove vs Gilmer

Spring Hill vs Liberty - Eylau

Brownsboro vs Wills Point

Bullard vs Rusk

Jasper vs Huntington - Moved to Jasper

3A

Howe vs Lone Oak

Life Oak Cliff vs Eustace

A+ Academy vs Malakoff

Hughes Springs vs Hooks

Mt Vernon vs Atlanta

West Rusk vs Sabine

Mineola vs White Oak

Winnsboro vs Tatum

Coldspring vs Crockett

Elkhart vs Diboll

Westwood vs Trinity

Woodville vs Anahuac

East Cambers vs Kirbyville

Palmer vs Edgewood

Grand Saline vs Alba-Golden

Arp vs Winona

Quitman vs Harmony

Troup vs Frankston

Queen City vs Daingerfield

Waskom vs Elysian Fields

New Diana vs Ore City

Kountze vs Corrigan-Camden

Newton vs Hemphill

2A

Normangee vs Cayuga

Cross Roads vs Centerville

Mt Enterprise vs Maud

Clarksville vs Overton

West Hardin vs Colmesneil

Grapeland vs Lovelady-7PM

Alto vs Carlilse

Union Grove vs Big Sandy

Cushing vs Hawkins

Garrison vs Beckville

Tenaha vs Harleton

Joaquin vs Timpson

Groveton vs San Augustine-7 PM

West Sabine vs Shelbyville-7 PM

1A

Fruitvale vs High Island

Union Hill vs Leverettes Chapel

Damon vs Chester-6PM

TAAPS

Grace vs Brook Hill

All Saints vs Katy St. John XXIII-7 PM

Dallas Christian vs Bishop Gorman

Tyler HEAT vs Kings Academy

Willowbend vs Chant Homeschool (Dallas) 7 PM

