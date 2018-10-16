Roadways flooded by heavy rain in Deep E. Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to seek alternate routes around flooded roads in Deep East Texas.
TxDOT was monitoring several reports of high water on roadways Tuesday morning.
In Angelina County, flooding has made the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 impassible between Burke and Diboll. “We are assessing the situation and devising possible detours at this time,” a news release stated.
Water is over the road in several locations along Farm to Market Road 1818, east of Diboll and along FM 841/Massingill Road. Both FM 324 near U.S. 59 and FM 2497 are closed to thru traffic.
In Trinity County, travel is discouraged along FM 2501, north of Apple Springs. High water is also reported at State Highway 94/FM 3317. TxDOT is also monitoring flooding on FM 1280 near White Rock Creek and along SH 19 at Pumpkin Vine Creek.
