10-year-old from audience jams with Foo Fighters on Metallica cover

(RNN) – Ten-year-old Collier was ready to rock when Foo Fighters frontman David Grohl picked him out of the crowd to come on stage in Kansas City, MO.
“Do you play guitar, Collier?” Grohl asked.
“Yes”
“What songs to you know?” the rocker inquired.
"I know a lot of Metallica songs," a confident Collier responded, flashing the "rock on" sign.
Grohl grabbed a guitar for the 10-year-old and the young phenom quickly thundered into the opening chords of “Enter Sandman” with the rest of the band joining in.
In the end, Grohl sent Collier home with the guitar and a good-natured warning.
“If I see that … on eBay next week, I’m going to find you.”
